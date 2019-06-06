(Bloomberg) -- Renault SA shares slumped after Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV withdrew a proposal to combine the two carmakers, citing French political opposition.

Renault dropped 9.7% to 51.50 euros at 8:11 a.m. Paris time in trading on Tradegate, while Fiat Chrysler lost 3.9% to 11.15 euros.

To contact the reporter on this story: Phil Serafino in Paris at pserafino@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Celeste Perri at cperri@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.