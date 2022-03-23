(Bloomberg) -- Renault SA will halt industrial operations at its Moscow plant and is considering its future in a joint venture in response to the war in Ukraine.

The move led the French carmaker to revise its financial outlook for this year, according to a statement Wednesday. The company also expects to take a charge in the first half of the year on the pull back from its second biggest market.

Renault has been under growing scrutiny about the future of its operations in Russia since President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. The automaker has significant ties in the country through its majority ownership of AvtoVaz, the maker of Lada vehicles that date back to the Soviet era. Renault also has its own assembly plant near Moscow.

