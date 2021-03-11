(Bloomberg) -- Renault SA plans to sell its stake in Daimler AG worth about 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion) while maintaining its partnership with the Mercedes-Benz maker.

The French car manufacturer will exit its entire holding in Daimler, a roughly 1.5% stake, according to a statement Thursday. The placement will start immediately and Renault will announce the results of the offering at the end of the book-building process.

“The proceeds of this sale will allow the Renault Group to accelerate the financial de-leveraging of its automotive activity,” the company said. “The industrial partnership between the Renault Group and Daimler remains unchanged and is not impacted by this financial transaction.”

