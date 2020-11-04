(Bloomberg) -- U.S. renewable energy shares tumbled Wednesday as the presidential election -- and the direction of U.S. energy policy -- remained unclear.

Top U.S. residential installer Sunrun Inc. slumped 3.9% before the start of regular trading in New York.

First Solar Inc., the biggest U.S. panel maker, was down 3.6%.

SunPower Corp. declined 3.8%. Company is now focused on rooftop solar and energy services after spinning off its panel manufacturing operations in August.

Clean energy giant NextEra Energy Inc., the world’s biggest producer of wind and solar electricity, slipped 1%.

In Europe, Vestas Wind Systems A/S, the world’s top wind-turbine producer, slumped the most in three years.

With votes still being counted in key battleground states, it’s unclear if the the U.S. will more aggressively shift toward green energy, as Democratic candidate Joe Biden has pledged -- or if President Donald Trump will get four more years to promote fossil fuels.

While investors may be spooked by the uncertainty, its unlikely a second Trump term will significantly slow the growth of wind and solar power. Demand for clean power has increased throughout the Republican’s presidency, thanks to state-level policies, corporations pushing to go green and a growing interest from investors in environmental, social and governance factors.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.