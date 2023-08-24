Renewables pause in Alberta affecting 118 projects worth $33 billion, think tank says

A clean energy think tank says Alberta's pause on approvals for new renewable energy projects is affecting 118 projects worth $33 billion.

The Pembina Institute says those projects would create enough jobs to keep 24,000 people working for a year.

It says those projects represent what could be $263 million in local taxes and leases for landowners in 27 municipalities.

Earlier this month, the province's United Conservative government said it would pause all renewable energy approvals until February as it considers issues such as land use and reclamation.

The utilities regulator said Wednesday it is to continue to examine projects, but won't issue any new approvals.

The move has stunned Alberta's booming renewables industry, with several companies with projects in the works saying the uncertainty is causing them to look elsewhere.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 24, 2023.