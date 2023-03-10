(Bloomberg) -- Military gearbox maker Renk AG has expanded its workforce and increased production on the expectation that Germany’s pledge to increase defense spending will boost sales in coming years.

Renk, which manufactures components for the German Leopard 2 and French Leclerc tanks, grew its workforce by 13% last year in anticipation of the government’s €100 billion ($106 billion) special fund to modernize the armed forces, Chief Executive Officer Susanne Wiegand said in an interview.

“We began ramping up without concrete orders in place to ensure that we were well positioned for when the orders came in,” she said. Wiegand expects German military purchases, which typically account for around 10% of Renk’s defense sales, to make up a bigger part of that business going forward.

Renk owner Triton Investment Advisers LLP has been exploring a sale or initial public offering of the business that could value it at as much as €3 billion, Bloomberg reported last month. Renk had a market value of about €750 million when the private equity firm bought it from Volkswagen AG in 2020.

The government has been slow to initiate orders for new weapons systems, but changing public attitudes about the military following the war in Ukraine have bolstered Germany’s political commitment to increasing defense spending. Industry analysts expect the first large sales to be made this year.

“People have more appreciation for the need for national defense and that a capable military will cost money,” Wiegand said, adding that the shift in public opinion has also made the company a more attractive employer.

