Country Garden Chair Has Lost More Wealth Than Any Billionaire
Asia’s once-richest woman has lost more wealth than any other billionaire in the world as her Chinese property development company falls deeper into a debt crisis.
Most Popular Content
Latest Videos
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
Asia’s once-richest woman has lost more wealth than any other billionaire in the world as her Chinese property development company falls deeper into a debt crisis.
A lucky homebuyer interested in historic architecture and a relaxed country lifestyle can ring in the upcoming school year by moving in to an early 20th-century schoolhouse up for sale in southwestern Ontario.
For the past four years, WeWork Inc. has been trying to deliver a turnaround story — one in which the rowdy co-working startup transforms into a stable, profitable public company. It sloughed off Adam Neumann, its rambunctious co-founder and former chief executive officer, and replaced him with an industry veteran boasting a reputation of saving troubled real estate companies.
Britain’s young adults increasingly are priced out of the housing market and are living with their parents later into life after “giving up on property.”
US mortgage rates jumped above 7% in a week that government bond yields spiked following a surprise decision by Fitch Ratings to lower the nation’s credit rating.
2h ago
BNN Bloomberg,
A lucky homebuyer interested in historic architecture and a relaxed country lifestyle can ring in the upcoming school year by moving in to an early 20th-century schoolhouse up for sale in southwestern Ontario.
The exterior of the $1.1 million property in West Grey, Ont., still offers historic charms such as the schoolhouse bell attached to its red roof.
Inside, the four-storey home preserves the original hardwood floors, wainscoting and bookshelves from the 1905-built school, putting an antique flourish on the otherwise modern and renovated space.
The home “combines modern functionality with the old-world allure of the school house,” according to a real estate listing posted by Zoocasa.
“This remarkable home showcases a perfect blend of timeless elegance and modern upgrades,” the listing said.
Zoocasa also highlights the home’s custom kitchen and two recently renovated bathrooms, as well as energy-efficient windows and “durable steel roof.”
The approximately 2,500-square-foot home that sits on an acre of land also has three bedrooms, a two-car garage that could be used as a workshop and a back patio with a hot tub.
Photos courtesy of Century 21 In-Studio Realty Inc.