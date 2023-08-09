Renovated Ontario schoolhouse up for sale for as a $1.1M home

A lucky homebuyer interested in historic architecture and a relaxed country lifestyle can ring in the upcoming school year by moving in to an early 20th-century schoolhouse up for sale in southwestern Ontario.

The exterior of the $1.1 million property in West Grey, Ont., still offers historic charms such as the schoolhouse bell attached to its red roof.

Inside, the four-storey home preserves the original hardwood floors, wainscoting and bookshelves from the 1905-built school, putting an antique flourish on the otherwise modern and renovated space.

The home “combines modern functionality with the old-world allure of the school house,” according to a real estate listing posted by Zoocasa.

“This remarkable home showcases a perfect blend of timeless elegance and modern upgrades,” the listing said.

Zoocasa also highlights the home’s custom kitchen and two recently renovated bathrooms, as well as energy-efficient windows and “durable steel roof.”

The approximately 2,500-square-foot home that sits on an acre of land also has three bedrooms, a two-car garage that could be used as a workshop and a back patio with a hot tub.

Photos courtesy of Century 21 In-Studio Realty Inc.