(Bloomberg) -- A famed UK preparatory school, the alma mater of actor Emma Watson, philosopher Alain de Botton and the poet John Betjeman, has raised £30 million ($34.4 million) via a little-known private debt market.

The Oxford-based school is the first of its kind to sell this sort of debt, according to its financial adviser Centrus Financial Advisors Ltd. The debt matures in 28 years and will be used to repay existing bank loans, improve facilities and help finance new capital projects including its Net Zero Strategy.

“Private schools have to remain cutting edge,” said Robert St John, a consultant at Centrus. “Competition is fierce and unless you’re providing a high quality offering including, for example, a new theater or sports facilities, it’s going to be a struggle to attract fee-paying parents.”

Private debt markets are gaining in popularity amid volatility in public credit markets due to surging inflation, geopolitical crises and fears of an economic slowdown. The so-called private-placement market, which the Dragon used for funding, caters to higher-grade borrowers and is populated by investors such as large pension funds and asset managers.

Institutional investors would only lend to top-tier universities such as Oxford and Cambridge ten years ago, St John said. Then other universities, as well as elite public schools -- secondary, fee-paying institutions -- such as Eton College and Harrow School, started using the private-placement market, too.

The Dragon, which was founded in 1877 to educate the sons of Oxford University professors and counts Dame Cressida Dick, the former Metropolitan Police commissioner, and entrepreneur Brent Hoberman, as alumni, is the first prep school to raise private debt, St John said.

Fees for a day pupil cost £7,880 a term, rising to £11,640 for boarders. Alumni of The Dragon typically go on to study at the UK’s most prestigious secondary schools.

Prep schools finish at age 13, while public schools go up to 18. While the junior schools normally own valuable land and buildings, they typically don’t have the large endowments of public schools and universities. But they may increasingly turn to private debt markets to lock in long-term funding to improve their facilities, as institutional investors get more comfortable with the industry.

“Investors have got to grips with the education sector, and look for strong asset bases and a high probability of recurring cash flows,” St John said.

