(Bloomberg) -- Do you own that dog, or are you just leasing?

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is cracking down on so-called dog leases that require monthly payments for users to keep the pet and often includes high finance charges.

In a settlement announced Wednesday, California-based Monterey Financial Services agreed to waive about $700,000 of payments due from 211 dog leases. The company also agreed to pay $225,000. The settlement does not include any admission of the allegations, according to the filing.

Dog leases are illegal in Massachusetts. Last year, Healey announced a deal to get $126,000 of dog lease payments waived.

“Families in Massachusetts looking to get a dog should not be trapped in leasing agreements that are harmful, expensive, and illegal,” Healey said in a press release. “We will take action to stop this exploitive practice of using dogs as emotional leverage, and are pleased to get results for pet owners involved with these finance companies.”

