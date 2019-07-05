RenTech Has Been Pulling Money Out of Deutsche Bank for Months

(Bloomberg) -- Renaissance Technologies, the hedge fund giant that Deutsche Bank AG has counted as one of its largest clients, has been taking money out of its prime brokerage accounts with the German lender over the past few months, according to people familiar with the move.

While Renaissance, the secretive firm known for its unrivaled Medallion Fund, remains a major client of Deutsche Bank, it has been moving business to Barclays Plc and Bank of America Corp., among others, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public.

Representatives for Renaissance and Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing is poised to present a sweeping overhaul of the troubled German lender, probably after a supervisory board meeting scheduled for Sunday. The restructuring plan may target the firm’s struggling equities business for cuts, which houses the prime brokerage unit that caters specifically to hedge fund clients, people familiar with the matter have said.

