Renzi Says Italian Government Is Stronger With His New Party

(Bloomberg) -- Former Italian Premier Matteo Renzi sought to reassure the country’s coalition, insisting his new centrist party backs the government’s priorities such as fighting tax evasion and boosting investments to protect the environment.

Speaking to journalists in Rome, Renzi said his party -- called Italy Alive -- strengthens the alliance of the populist Five Star Movement and center-left Democratic Party (PD) because the “majority is stronger with us.”

Renzi, 44, abandoned the Democrats earlier this month, arguing that it contained too many warring factions to become a strong center-left political force.

His decision sparked concern among many figures in Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s government that Renzi would be too influential on setting policy and could ultimately determine the coalition’s survival.

“We back this government’s program,” Renzi told the Foreign Press Association in Rome. “We don’t want to create difficulties for the government.”

Renzi said his priorities were similar to those of the Conte government, such as adopting family-support measures that include scrapping kindergarten fees.

Conte’s second government took over after League party leader Matteo Salvini toppled the previous coalition in a failed mid-summer power play aimed at triggering new elections.

Asked about his decision to abandon the Democrats soon after the new government was formed, Renzi called it a “tactical operation.” He added: “Some people said it was Machiavellian. I admire Machiavelli.”

