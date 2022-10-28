(Bloomberg) -- The UK’s insufficient gas storage capacity is one of the factors that has made the energy crisis so severe. It is good news, then, that Centrica has reopened the enormous Rough Gas storage facility and deposited its first product in five years. Still, the company admits the facility isn’t a “silver bullet” for energy security. Meanwhile high energy prices continue to squeeze customers, feeding into NatWest’s increasingly gloomy economic forecasts as they prepare for more families and businesses missing their repayments.

In The City

NatWest Group Plc: The British bank will book a larger than expected net impairment charge for souring loans in the third quarter and warned of further gloom to come.

Higher interest rates are likely to support the banks earnings, although it now expects inflation to push up its costs

Glencore Plc: The mining company is on course for more bumper profits from its sprawling commodity trading business, although they won’t be quite as large as the record levels reported in the first-half of the year.

Its third quarter performance has been impacted by an array of factors including extreme weather in Australia, industrial action in Canada and Norway and supply chain issues in Kazakhstan as a result of the war in Ukraine

Centrica Plc: The energy company has reopened the UK’s biggest gas storage facility, after a five-year halt to boost the nation’s energy security ahead of what’s likely to be a tough winter, increasing the country’s storage capacity by 50%.

The company’s CEO said it can be used to store gas in a surplus, and help the country during a cold snap, but it isn’t a “silver bullet for energy security”

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA: The British Airways owner says strong leisure demand has helped its total revenue for the third quarter return to above pre-pandemic levels, despite passenger caps at Heathrow.

The company, however, is conscious of the “ ongoing pressures on households,” and uncertainty around the economy

In Westminster

Don’t count on Rishi Sunak to protect your pension, writes Stuart Trow for Bloomberg Opinion.

Meanwhile, the NHS is facing a winter of staff shortages and “war rooms” as nurses in England consider striking over a below-inflation pay offer.

Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt are taking no options off the table, including windfall taxes on banks and energy firms, as they consider how to plug a £35 billion budget shortfall. Hunt is preparing to give an Autumn Statement on Nov. 17 after delaying it from Oct. 31.

In Case You Missed It

Looking Ahead

We’re entering the second half of earnings season — here are some of next week’s highlights:

Tuesday: BP Plc is expected to post sequentially lower but still strong results in the third quarter, supported by higher gas realisations and broadly flat upstream production. The energy giant’s $4.1 billion cash deal to buy US biogas company Archaea might have a chilling effect on BP’s share buyback program for the final quarter of the year, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Will Hares says.

Wednesday: FTSE 100 giant GSK Plc is under pressure to perform as a pure-play pharmaceutical company after spinning off its consumer products business. Those ambitions rely on a strong pipeline of drugs, efforts dented by dropping regulatory approval ambitions for an arthritis drug after disappointing clinical trial results. A vaccine for a potentially dangerous lung infection could prove a bright spot. Also hanging over GSK is possible liability in lawsuits alleging the drug Zantac causes cancer. BI believes GSK could bear about 30% of the risk associated with a settlement value between $4 billion to $6 billion.

High street staple Next Plc will also report, with a looming drop off in demand threatening to restrict the company’s profits. Bloomberg Intelligence expects the cost-of-living crisis to curb discretionary spending by as much as 10% in 2023 — and consumer confidence near historic lows doesn’t make a reversal look likely.

Thursday: Telecoms company BT Plc faces strong competition in its rollout of full-fibre broadband, which could cast doubt over its long-term profit aims, BI’s Matthew Bloxham says. Near-term weakening demand from business customers and industrial action provided headwinds for the company in the first half of the year.

Supermarket Sainsbury’s Plc is at the front line of the cost-of-living crisis, with their shoppers facing difficult decisions about what they can afford to pass through the tills. Competition from discounters like Aldi and Lidl threatens to eat into Sainsbury’s volume, while durable goods arm Argos is highly dependent on discretionary spending, which is increasingly scarce.

Rolls Royce Holdings Plc’s trading update will be watched for any improvement in financial trends over the second half of the year, which the company had guided for. BI reckons that long-haul passenger travel, a key driver of Rolls-Royce’s profitability, is impacted by the uncertain macroeconomic environment. Rolls-Royce’s liquidity “could be essential” as it faces these near-term headwinds, say Stephane Kovatchev and Matthew Geudtner.

