(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Friday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get you through to the day:

U.S. governors are reversing plans to reopen their states as the country registered the biggest-ever jump in coronavirus cases, in a growing recognition that the contagion is increasingly dictating events in much of America

For Black Brazilians, Covid-19 is deepening painful inequalities

Two former officials who helped negotiate an overhaul of North American trade rules may have violated federal ethics standards when they sought private-sector consulting work while still on the government payroll, according to a complaint filed Thursday by a watchdog group

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said he will set an “exceptionally high” bar for companies seeking taxpayer-funded bailouts during the coronavirus pandemic as he prepares to set out measures to revive the economy next month

Companies are lapping up the cheap cash on offer in the euro area but no one should be fooled into thinking that will fuel a robust recovery from the coronavirus crisis

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic will be “restrained” and will change parts of the economy permanently

The speed of the social and economic destruction wrought by the coronavirus pandemic is spurring central bankers to accelerate and expand their efforts to fight climate change

The Bank of Japan is likely to slash its economic forecasts amid the crisis while Tokyo’s near-zero inflation shows consumers are slow to return even after the city’s emergency has ended

India mulling higher tariffs on China would add further negatives to both economies amid a broader geopolitical tussle, Bloomberg Economics analysis shows

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.