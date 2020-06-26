Jun 26, 2020
Reopening Reversed, Brazil’s Inequality, USTR Ethics: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
- U.S. governors are reversing plans to reopen their states as the country registered the biggest-ever jump in coronavirus cases, in a growing recognition that the contagion is increasingly dictating events in much of America
- For Black Brazilians, Covid-19 is deepening painful inequalities
- Two former officials who helped negotiate an overhaul of North American trade rules may have violated federal ethics standards when they sought private-sector consulting work while still on the government payroll, according to a complaint filed Thursday by a watchdog group
- Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said he will set an “exceptionally high” bar for companies seeking taxpayer-funded bailouts during the coronavirus pandemic as he prepares to set out measures to revive the economy next month
- Companies are lapping up the cheap cash on offer in the euro area but no one should be fooled into thinking that will fuel a robust recovery from the coronavirus crisis
- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic will be “restrained” and will change parts of the economy permanently
- The speed of the social and economic destruction wrought by the coronavirus pandemic is spurring central bankers to accelerate and expand their efforts to fight climate change
- The Bank of Japan is likely to slash its economic forecasts amid the crisis while Tokyo’s near-zero inflation shows consumers are slow to return even after the city’s emergency has ended
- India mulling higher tariffs on China would add further negatives to both economies amid a broader geopolitical tussle, Bloomberg Economics analysis shows
