2h ago
Rep. David Valadao, Rudy Salas Advance in California House Race
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Republican Rep. David Valadao and Democrat Rudy Salas are the top two finishers in the primary race for California’s 22nd Congressional District, according to the Associated Press.
The Central Valley district is currently represented by Valadao, one of the last-remaining Republicans in the House who voted to impeach Donald Trump in 2021.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:40
Big changes are coming to how Canadians bank, but adoption likely to be slow
-
6:51
BoC 'late' to cut rates, private sector 'starting to buckle': chief market strategist
-
6:49
Experts react to Bank of Canada hold
-
6:12
Stellantis to produce electric muscle cars in Windsor. Ont. plant
-
6:52
Women are making gains in employment, but face barriers in management: report
-
6:49
Canada tax changes to be aware of in 2024