Repo Blew Up Three Years Ago and Funding Markets Are Still Weird

(Bloomberg) -- It’s been three years since the turmoil in the market for repurchase agreements froze the funding universe and forced a Federal Reserve intervention. Yet risks still linger as another test approaches.

Banks are drowning in the abundance of cash in the financial system as the result of pandemic-era fiscal and monetary stimulus. Meanwhile, there’s a lack of investable assets -- like Treasury bills -- that’s pushing overnight rates lower, and forcing eligible counterparties to park more than $2 trillion a day at the Fed’s reverse repo facility as the first and sometimes only resort.

That’s a far cry from three years ago.

Back then, dealer balance sheets running into capacity constraints after a spurt of Treasury auction size growth and the Fed shedding some of its holdings, and estimates as to the financial system’s ideal level of bank reserve balances needed to finance it all were uncertain.

Ultimately, there weren’t enough reserves, and the cost of financing run-of-the-mill Treasuries spiked on a day when funding conditions were already expected to be more challenging as a result of corporate tax payments removing cash from the market.

The dislocations forced the Fed to restart repo operations for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis, and eventually begin buying Treasury bills to rescue dealer balance sheets. Those daily interventions have morphed into the Standing Repo Facility, or SRF, which was officially introduced in July 2021, to prevent short-term rate markets from blowing up.

Between the new facility and the trillions of dollars of liquidity still sloshing around the system, some market participants have declared victory, arguing policy makers can handle any future turmoil. But doubts persist.

“The risks of another September 2019 event haven’t been completely eliminated,” said Blake Gwinn, head of US interest rates strategy at RBC Capital Markets. “The steps the Fed has taken make it a little less likely, but I don’t think those risks have completely gone away.”

Gwinn said bank reserve scarcity shares the blame with rules that prevented banks from providing more cash to the repo market.

In the wake of the blowup, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon in October 2019 told analysts that while the bank had the cash, its hands were tied.

When the broader markets unraveled in March 2020, the Fed actually exempted both reserve balances and Treasuries from banks’ supplementary leverage ratio calculation in order improve dealer intermediation during the stressful period.

The exemption expired in March 2021, but the central bank has pledged it would propose changes to the rule.

Officials have said the SRF and its foreign counterpart would serve as important tools to support smooth market functioning and effective implementation of monetary policy.

Yet in the Fed’s latest senior financial officers’ survey released in July, a majority of respondents said the facility’s introduction had no effect on banks’ demand for reserves, while others noted they aren’t currently eligible to be a counterparty.

These aren’t immediate concerns, especially since the monetary authority only just accelerated the pace of its balance-sheet unwind, or quantitative tightening. This month, it increased its monthly caps for the amount of Treasuries and holdings of mortgage-backed securities that it will let mature to $60 billion and $35 billion, respectively.

Like then, reserve balances are a potential pinch-point.

Banks’ cash that’s parked at the Fed has fallen by roughly $1 trillion since December, and those outflows are expected to accelerate now that QT is running without “training wheels,” according to Mark Cabana, head of US interest rates strategy at Bank of America Corp.

That means: as reserves start to plunge, banks will have to begin competing with money-market funds for cash, resulting in higher funding costs, with the accumulation of Treasuries and MBS on dealer balance sheets adding to the pressures.

Analysts concede that markets are still at least a year away from any signs of scarcity emerging, though there are some who believe the central bank could have to slow or halt QT if reserves drop too quickly. Either way, the two days in 2019 still loom over the funding markets.

“Three years later the ultimate legacy is people are terrified of funding spikes higher, especially over quarter-end, year-end,” said Deutsche Bank strategist Tim Wessel, who worked on the New York Fed’s money-markets desk in 2019. “The legacy of those few hours is people being concerned enough about funding over year-end to term out funding, and constantly focused on dealer balance sheet and huge widening of any funding instrument that crosses year end.”

