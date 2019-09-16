(Bloomberg) -- Costs in one of the key U.S. borrowing markets surged Monday amid the settlement of Treasury coupon auctions and the influx of quarterly corporate tax payments.

The rate on overnight repurchase agreements soared by more than 140 basis points to 3.68%, the largest daily increase since December, based on ICAP pricing.

“Secured funding markets are clearly not functioning well,” said Jon Hill, a rates strategist at BMO Capital Markets. A jump like this, especially since it’s not happening at the end of a quarter, is “bordering on chaos,” he added.

Market participants are watching to see how long these elevated levels persist, as any prolonged pressure could signal unruly funding markets at the end of the year. The spike suggests the next few months could be volatile given the expected increase in Treasury supply, bloated dealer balance sheets, regulatory issues and a banking system where reserves are scarce.

“One day is not a big deal, but if funding pressures persist, it implies a loss of control of funding markets,” said Mark Cabana, head of U.S. interest rate strategy at Bank of America Corp. “If the market is struggling now, it raises questions about how well the market will handle the fourth-quarter funding squeeze.”

A combination of factors are behind the latest drive higher, including the settlement of the mid-month Treasury coupon auctions that pushed more collateral into the repo market. At the same time, cash is leaving the funding space as corporations have withdrawn cash parked with banks and money-market funds to make their quarterly tax payment.

This is expected to push Treasury’s cash balance higher while depleting the amount of bank reserves in the system. The drop-off in reserves and fund outflows is driving up funding rates and is starting to spill into the fed funds market because repo’s attractive yields can draw some lenders away from the unsecured market.

The effective fed funds rate was 2.14% on Friday, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. If it jumps Monday, it could force the Federal Open Market Committee -- which meets this week and has a target range for its policy rate of 2% to 2.25% -- to take action, Cabana said. That could include another adjustment to the central bank’s interest on excess reserves rate, or IOER.

