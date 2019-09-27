(Bloomberg) -- Primary dealers signaled easing demand for money-market liquidity on Friday, as the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s double-barreled term and overnight operations both came in undersubscribed.

The central bank received $49 billion in bids for its 14-day repo operation, as it held the maximum size of the offering at $60 billion for a second straight day. Thursday’s term repo received $72.8 billion of bids.

Dealers then submitted $22.7 billion to Friday’s overnight repo operation, for which the maximum was $100 billion for a second straight day. On Thursday, dealers submitted $50.1 billion. The Fed also said Monday’s operation -- which will take place from 7:45 a.m. to 8 a.m., earlier than prior actions -- will be for up to $100 billion.

As of now, it appears that the New York Fed “was able to satiate primary dealer demand for term funding at these rate levels,” Jon Hill, a strategist at BMO Capital Markets, wrote in a note. “The question then becomes how much of the reserve infusion will be able to permeate through markets and reach other participants.”

Overnight general collateral repo traded at around 1.88% Friday, according to ICAP data, indicating the overnight funding rate was in line with normal levels.

The rate soared to a record high last week amid a funding crunch that drew scrutiny to the size of the Fed’s balance sheet and fueled calls for the central bank to start injecting liquidity. It responded to the funding pressures, which appeared to be building around quarter-end, with three term operations this week and a daily schedule of overnight actions through Oct. 10.

