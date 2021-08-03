(Bloomberg) -- New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said that Governor Andrew Cuomo’s conduct as outlined in an attorney general’s report released today “would indicate someone who is not fit for office.”

The Assembly Judiciary Committee, which is considering whether to initiate impeachment proceedings for Cuomo, “will have more to say in the very near future,” Heastie said in a statement. Both Cuomo and Heastie are Democrats.

Heastie, who has been accused by some lawmakers of slow-walking the inquiry into Cuomo’s conduct, called the findings in Attorney General Letitia James’s report “disturbing” and “gut-wrenching.” In March, he had said the allegations from several women were serious and warranted an Assembly investigation.

James said in a statement she sent the Judiciary Committee the report, and would provide all relevant evidence.

Assemblyman Charles Lavine, chair of the panel, called the findings “extraordinarily disturbing.” The report is being studied by the panel as well as every member of the Assembly, Lavine said in a statement.

“This is a difficult day for the people of the state of New York,” Lavine said.

Read more here: Cuomo Defiant After Probe Finds He Sexually Harassed Women

