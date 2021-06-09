(Bloomberg) -- A Russian poet who is critical of President Vladimir Putin may have been poisoned by the same Federal Security Service, or FSB, team that allegedly attempted to kill opposition leader Alexey Navalny, according to an investigation by Bellingcat.

Dmitry Bykov, a public intellectual who fell violently ill in 2019 after traveling in Siberia, was followed by the same secret unit that Bellingcat has linked to a series of alleged poisonings of Russian opposition figures, according to the Wednesday report done in collaboration with The Insider.

“Yes, they tried to poison me,” Bykov said by phone Wednesday, adding he wasn’t involved in the investigation. Spokespeople for the FSB and the Kremlin didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The report came as Moscow court heard arguments Wednesday that political organizations created by Navalny are “extremist” groups attempting to destabilize Russia and overthrow the authorities.

‘Extremist’ Designation

Prosecutors are asking Moscow City Court to bar Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation and its successor, which have published high-profile exposes of alleged official corruption, and a network of regional campaign offices that helped organize protests against Putin from any activities in Russia. The hearing is closed to the public.

Navalny and his allies say the label is an attempt to quash opposition to Putin and the United Russia ruling party.

Russia has ratcheted up pressure on the opposition since Navalny returned to Russia in January after recovering in Germany from a nerve-agent poisoning he and western governments blame on the Kremlin. Russian authorities deny involvement. Navalny has been in jail since his return.

The crackdown comes ahead of parliamentary elections in September, in which Navalny’s allies plan to use a “smart voting” initiative that encourages voters to back the politician in each contest seen as most likely to beat the Kremlin’s favored candidate.

The extremist designation would criminalize membership in the groups and give the authorities the ability to freeze activists’ bank accounts. The groups were already disbanded after prosecutors issued provisional designations.

Putin on Friday signed a draft law that bars people involved in groups deemed extremist from running for office.

