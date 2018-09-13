(Bloomberg) -- Authorities in the Republic of Congo released an opposition leader who was imprisoned for his role in organizing protests against planned constitutional changes that allowed President Denis Sassou Nguesso to extend his rule.

Paulin Makaya, who heads the United for Congo party, was released Thursday in the capital, Brazzaville, his lawyer Yvon Ibouanga said by phone. Makaya was jailed in 2015 after being found guilty of charges including inciting violence. The constitution was modified the same year after a referendum boycotted by the opposition.

Intimidation and repression of political opposition is common in the central African nation, according to U.S.-based advocacy group Freedom House. In May, a court sentenced opposition presidential candidate Jean-Marie Michel Mokoko to 20 years in jail for an alleged coup plot. Congolese civil-society groups estimate that at least 130 political prisoners are currently being held in the Brazzaville prison.

