(Bloomberg) -- Republic of Macedonia’s president rejected an agreement with Greece on the nation’s new name, a move that may cause only a temporary hurdle in the ex-Yugoslav nation’s NATO and European Union accession plans.

The veto by opposition-backed President Gjorge Ivanov, who said on Tuesday he won’t sign the accord, is expected to be overturned in parliament as early as next week. The legislature’s approval to call the country Republic of North Macedonia is crucial for Prime Minister Zoran Zaev to proceed with a plan to hold a referendum on the matter this fall and to change the constitution.

That amendment is needed for Greece to stop blocking its neighbor’s aspirations of joining the EU and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Zaev is expecting to get a starting date for EU accession talks this week and an invitation to join NATO in July.

He has threatened to find ways to impeach Ivanov over his rejection of the deal that resolves the 27-year-old dispute with Greece. But to do that, Zaev would have to convince some of Ivanov’s own lawmakers to oust him as he controls only 68 out of 120 legislators.

