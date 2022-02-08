(Bloomberg) -- Republic Services Inc. is in advanced talks to buy smaller waste management rival US Ecology Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.

A deal could be announced as soon as this week, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter isn’t public. A final agreement hasn’t been reached and talks could still fall apart, they said.

A representative for Republic Services declined to comment. A representative for US Ecology didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

US Ecology shares closed 5% higher at $28.17 in New York trading Tuesday, giving the Boise, Idaho-based company a market value of about $887 million. Republic Services closed 0.4% higher at $126.95, for a market value of about $40 billion.

US Ecology handles the disposal and recycling of non-hazardous and toxic waste for businesses and governments, according to its website. Phoenix-based Republic Services is one of the top providers of waste-management services in North America, according to its website, and competes with Waste Management Inc.

It’s the second-largest waste company in North America, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

Waste companies could turn to mergers and acquisitions to boost growth, and offset industry challenges such as wage pressure and inflation costs, according to a Bloomberg Intelligence research note Jan. 31.

