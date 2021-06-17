(Bloomberg) -- The National Republican Congressional Committee will begin accepting campaign contributions via cryptocurrency, the party announced Thursday.

The NRCC, House Republicans’ campaign arm, said the move would allow it to use new technology to support the party’s House candidates.

“We are focused on pursuing every avenue possible to further our mission of stopping Nancy Pelosi’s socialist agenda and retaking the House majority, and this innovative technology will help provide Republicans the resources we need to succeed.” NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer said in a statement.

The NRCC will accept cryptocurrency using Bitpay, a provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services.

Bitcoin, the most well-known cryptocurrency, has had a wild year. It doubled in value over four months to more than $64,000 in April, before pulling back to about $39,000 currently.

