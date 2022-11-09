(Bloomberg) -- Republican Eli Crane defeated Democrat Tom O’Halleran in the race for Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District, ABC and NBC said.

Crane is a former Navy SEAL. O’Halleran, who was first elected to Congress in 2016, faced an uphill battle after his district was redrawn to include more Republican-friendly areas.

 

 

 

 

 

 

