(Bloomberg) -- Republican Yvette Herrell has conceded defeat in the race for New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District to former Las Cruces city councilman Gabe Vasquez, the Associated Press reported, citing a statement from her.

New Mexico Democrats controlled the redistricting process and targeted Herrell by adding to the district some heavily Hispanic and Democratic-friendly precincts on the west side of Albuquerque. Herrell had flipped the seat in 2020.

