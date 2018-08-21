(Bloomberg) -- Duncan Hunter, a Republican congressman in California, and his wife were indicted for using campaign funds to pay for personal expenses and for filing false campaign records.

The Hunters illegally used campaign money to pay for family vacations, school tuition and dental work, as well as smaller purchases including fast food and movie tickets, the U.S. Justice Department said Tuesday.

Hunter represents California’s 50th congressional district, covering parts of San Diego and Riverside counties.

The San Diego-based Marine combat veteran is facing a November challenge from Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar, with recent polls showing his lead narrowing to single digits.

The five-term congressman, whose father represented much of the same area before him, was one of Donald Trump’s first backers in Congress in 2016, before it became clear Trump would be the Republican Party’s nominee for president.

A pending House Ethics Committee investigation of Hunter regarding alleged misuse of campaign funds was previously announced by the panel as deferred at the request of the Justice Department.

