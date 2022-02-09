(Bloomberg) -- A group of Republican-led states is suing to block an executive order by President Joe Biden that boosts the minimum wage for federal contractors to $15 an hour, accusing him of “social engineering by executive fiat.”

Arizona, Idaho, Indiana, Nebraska and South Carolina allege that Biden is trying to bypass Congress’s rejection of the wage increase in a coronavirus relief package by using the executive order, which also requires contractors to pay more overtime.

“The United States is not a dictatorship,” the states said in a draft complaint, which Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said was filed in Arizona federal court. The filing couldn’t be confirmed on the court docket.

The states claim the minimum wage rule will make federal contracting more expensive. They say the administration is acting in the service of “social ends rather than efficiency-based ones, which is not a permissible basis for regulation.”

Biden’s order covers 500,000 businesses that employ a fifth of the U.S. labor force, according to the complaint. It applies to industries as varied as law enforcement, fast food restaurants, whitewater rafting and universities, the states claim.

When Biden signed the executive order, he said the country was in a national emergency because of the pandemic and “we need to act like we’re in a national emergency.”

The states seek injunctions to block the increases or an order from the court declaring the administration’s action unlawful.

“Nothwithstanding the president’s conviction that he -- and not Congress -- knows what the appropriate minimum wage should be, he can only act consistent with the law as set out by Congress,” according to the lawsuit.

The current minimum wage in Arizona is $12.80 an hour, for example, while it’s $7.25 an hour in Idaho, Indiana and South Carolina.

The case is Arizona v. Walsh, U.S. District Court, District of Arizona.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.