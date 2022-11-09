1h ago
Republican Molinaro Wins New York House Race, Defeating Democrat Riley
(Bloomberg) -- Republican Marc Molinaro won the House race in New York’s 19th Congressional District, AP said, defeating Democrat Josh Riley.
Molinaro, a Dutchess County executive, lost a special election for the district to Democrat Pat Ryan in August. The 19th district was re-drawn, leaving it with no incumbent.
