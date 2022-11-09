22h ago
Republican Nunn Wins Iowa House Race, Defeating Democrat Axne
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Republican state senator Zach Nunn won the race for Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, the Associated Press reported.
Nunn, a former Air Force veteran, unseats House Democrat Cindy Axne.
