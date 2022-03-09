(Bloomberg) -- A county voting official running for the Republican Party nomination for Colorado secretary of state has been indicted in an investigation of election equipment tampering.

Tina Peters, clerk of Mesa County in western Colorado, faces 10 counts -- including first degree official misconduct and criminal impersonation. The case alleges she violated security protocols chasing unfounded claims the November 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump, according to a copy of the indictment obtained by the Colorado Springs Gazette.

A deputy county clerk was also indicted.

The office of secretary of state that Peters is seeking is the state’s top election post.

She announced her candidacy last month on the podcast of former Trump official Steve Bannon, who faces contempt of Congress charges related to the investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021, siege at the U.S. Capitol.

In a separate case, a Mesa County judge filed a contempt of court citation against Peters last seek alleging she violated court rules by recording proceedings in another case and then lied about it, the Gazette reported. Additionally, Peters faces obstruction charges related to police attempts to serve a search warrant in the contempt case, the newspaper said.

