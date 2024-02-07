(Bloomberg) -- Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is in discussions with party leadership to step down by the end of this month after facing pressure from the party’s 2024 presidential front-runner Donald Trump, according to people familiar with the plans.

McDaniel, who has been in the national GOP’s top slot since 2017, would vacate her position following the Feb. 24 South Carolina Republican primary, said one of the people who requested anonymity to discuss plans that are not yet public. Her departure is a done deal, the person said.

RNC spokesman Keith Schipper maintained that “nothing has changed,” but said that “this will be decided after South Carolina.”

The New York Times earlier reported McDaniel’s departure deliberations.

McDaniel has faced scrutiny for the GOP’s underwhelming performance in recent election cycles, including Republicans’ dismal showing in the 2022 midterm elections, as well as fundraising woes. Ex-president Trump, who maintains a wide polling lead for the party’s White House nomination, has expressed a lack of confidence in McDaniel in conservative media appearances in recent days.

In response to a question on Republican-friendly NewsMax that aired Monday about whether McDaniel should step down, Trump said “I think she knows that. I think she understands that.”

He answered similarly to a question that Fox News host Maria Bartiromo posed Sunday on her “Sunday Morning Futures” program.

“I think she did great when she ran Michigan for me. I think she did ok initially in the RNC. I would say right now there will probably be some changes made,” Trump said.

In a post on his Truth Social media platform Monday, Trump said that he would make a decision related to the RNC after the South Carolina primary.

“Ronna is now Head of the RNC, and I’ll be making a decision the day after the South Carolina Primary as to my recommendations for RNC Growth,” Trump wrote.

Trump and his allies don’t believe McDaniel has done enough to build up the party’s fundraising infrastructure to support him in the 2024 general election, according to a person familiar.

The RNC raised $87 million in 2023 and ended the year with $8 million cash on hand. That was far less than the Democratic National Committee, which had $20 million in the bank after raising $120 million. Overall, the DNC, President Joe Biden’s campaign and other committees supporting his reelection have amassed a $117 million war chest. Trump’s campaign ended the year with $33 million.

Michael Whatley, the chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party, has been floated as someone who would replace McDaniel, according to one person familiar with the talks. Whatley has been vocal in boosting Trump’s false claims that he won the 2020 president election.

--With assistance from Gregory Korte.

