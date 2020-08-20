(Bloomberg) -- The Republican National Committee raised $55 million in July.

There are 75 days until the election.

The Republican National Committee brought in 55.3 million in July, part of a $169.3 million haul for President Donald Trump’s re-election effort.

The RNC ended the month with $109 million in the bank, according to figures it released to The Hill, putting Trump’s total war chest at more than $300 million. Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee announced earlier that they had $294 million cash on hand after raising $140 million in July.

While Biden and the DNC have closed the cash gap -- Trump’s re-election effort had $155 million more in the bank as recently at the end of April -- they did so in part by spending less. The Democrats spent roughly $88 million in July compared with $160 million for Trump and the RNC, based on figures both campaigns released. Presidential campaigns, party committees and most super PACs are due to file detailed reports on their fundraising and spending to the Federal Election Commission on Thursday.

The RNC is spending big on its data-driven ground game, which it’s relying on to get voters to support Trump and Republicans up and down the ballot, according to a statement from Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, who added that the July numbers show the strength of the grassroots support for Trump.

