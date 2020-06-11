(Bloomberg) -- The Republican National Committee announced Thursday night that it would move key parts of its nominating convention, including President Donald Trump’s acceptance speech, to Jacksonville, Florida.

The August event was originally scheduled to be held in Charlotte, North Carolina, but that state’s governor refused to accede to requests by Trump that all coronavirus social-distancing measures be lifted.

“Not only does Florida hold a special place in President Trump’s heart as his home state, but it is crucial in the path to victory in 2020,” RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel said in a statement.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.