(Bloomberg) -- House Republican speaker nominee Mike Johnson is working to convince ultraconservatives to avert a Nov. 18 government shutdown, a signal that even hardliners in the GOP may be willing to compromise on a short-term spending deal.

Johnson spelled out a plan in a letter to his colleagues on Monday that lacked key details on government funding levels and US support for Ukraine and Israel. But it didn’t draw immediate blowback from Republicans who have tried to leverage the threat of a federal funding lapse to make deep cuts and enact conservative policy priorities.

“We’re gonna talk this over and build consensus in the Congress,” Johnson told reporters on Wednesday. “I’ve laid out a plan but we’re not getting into that right now. First, we’re gonna get this ceremonial thing done.”

Johnson in on the cusp of becoming the next House speaker in a floor vote Wednesday afternoon.

In the Monday letter, obtained by Bloomberg, Johnson said he would back a stopgap bill lasting to either Jan. 15 or April 15 “based on what can obtain Conference consensus,” while Congress hashes out differences on the delayed 12 annual spending bills.

The plan doesn’t mention aid to Israel or Ukraine. It does lay out a schedule for passing defense policy and farm bills.

“We all agree the urgency of this hour demands that the next speaker of the House must present a specific plan for bold, decisive action,” Johnson wrote.

Johnson did not specify in the letter what temporary spending cuts or other policies would be attached to such a short-term spending measure. But he argued a temporary funding bill is needed to prevent the Senate from forcing a trillion-dollar omnibus spending package on the House before the December Christmas holiday.

Johnson voted against the current temporary funding bill that prevented an Oct. 1 shutdown. He did support an earlier GOP proposal that would have temporarily cut domestic spending by 30% and changed US immigration policy. That bill was blocked by hardline conservatives in the run-up to the ouster of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Another short-term spending bill is all but certain to be needed next month. The House has passed just four of the 12 annual spending bills and failed to pass the Agriculture bill due to internal GOP disputes over spending levels and abortion. Many of the remaining bills are equally divisive.

Johnson in his letter calls for passing the remaining spending bills in the House over the course of the coming weeks and working into 2024 to reconcile them with the versions from the Democratic-controlled Senate. The Senate this week is attempting to pass the first three of its 12 bills after months of procedural delays.

The Senate may try to attach Ukraine and Israel aid to the next stopgap bill and Johnson could move to oppose that. Johnson has been a skeptic of aid to Ukraine and will likely seek to separate that aid from help for Israel. He opposed a bill to send $300 million in aid to Ukraine last month.

Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar said Johnson’s plan to pass bills with $120 billion in cuts below the debt-ceiling deal threatens to lead to a shutdown at some point.

“I think that’s a failed strategy. The Senate won’t go along with that and the president won’t sign it,” Aguilar said. “I do think we have a potential for a government shutdown.”

Aguilar noted that Johnson voted for the June debt-ceiling deal, which had higher spending caps that he now wants to cut.

“He voted for it but clearly doesn’t believe in abiding by the caps,” Aguilar, a member of the Appropriations Committee, said.

