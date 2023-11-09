(Bloomberg) -- Partisan politics appear to be shaping consumers’ adoption of electric vehicles, as sales lag in Republican strongholds where gas prices are cheaper.

This resistance to battery-powered cars presents a challenge for the auto industry and President Joe Biden as they work toward a shared goal of converting US consumers to the new technology.

An analysis of EV sales conducted by the Alliance for Automotive Innovation found that, the states where EVs made up the largest share of new cars in the first half of 2023 are Democratic strongholds, including California, Washington and Oregon. In each of those places, as well as in the District of Columbia, plug-in models accounted for between 12% and 25% of new-vehicle sales.

The places where EVs had gotten the least traction are all Republican bastions, including North Dakota, Mississippi, West Virginia, Oklahoma and Wyoming. In each of those states, EVs made up less than 2% of new vehicle sales.

The state-by-state ranking isn’t perfectly divided on political lines, with solidly Republican Utah, for example, having a greater EV share than reliably Democratic New York. But the data broadly show that EVs are making more inroads in blue states. The states with higher EV adoption also have some of the nation’s highest gasoline prices.

Democratic politicians have long promoted EV adoption as being better for the environment. Now it’s also part of the party’s message about creating more middle-class jobs.

On Thursday, Biden visited a Stellantis NV plant in Belvidere, Illinois, a former Jeep assembly facility that will be reopened under the tentative contract agreement that the United Auto Workers won last month after six weeks of strikes. The deal also includes building a new battery plant in Illinois.

“Sales of electric vehicles here at home have tripled since I took office,” Biden told UAW members. “Eighty percent of electric vehicles on the road today were made in America. And that means good paying jobs for American auto workers.”

It’s not only political associations that affect consumers’ choices. Certain state-level incentives have made EV purchases more enticing in certain places.

All this leaves dealers across the country to navigate wide variations in shopper receptiveness to the most cutting-edge vehicles on their lots.

Carroll Smith, whose Houston-area Chevrolet dealership is located across from an oil refinery, said shoppers browsing his showroom just aren’t interested in plug-in cars.

“The demographics of my market area are not conducive” to EV sales, Smith said. Texas is ranked in just about the middle of the pack: 5.9% of new cars are battery-powered.

Smith’s observations about his customers point to upstream challenge for automakers, who are already having to reassess their plans for expanding EV manufacturing capabilities.

Tax Credits

Still, annual sales of all-electric vehicles on are track in 2023 to top 1 million for the first time this month, according to an analysis by BloombergNEF. The 873,000 EVs sold thus far in the US from January to September account for about 7% of the overall 11.6 million cars sold in the US in that same period, according to Cox Automotive.

That’s a far cry from the target the Biden administration has set for 2030, when the White House aims for half of the new cars, SUVs and trucks sold in the US to be battery-powered.

“Hitting the president’s goal will be a massive challenge for the auto industry because of the substantial losses and capital requirements of shifting toward an electrified automotive future,” said Joel Levington, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst.

On Capitol Hill, GOP lawmakers have moved to make it more difficult to achieve that goal with the Choice in Automobile Retail Sales (CARS) Act, which would prohibit the Environmental Protection Agency from “finalizing, implementing, or enforcing” proposed vehicle emissions rules.

The bill awaits a House floor vote after being voted out of committee and has been introduced in the Senate, where it is unlikely to pass as long as Democrats hold a majority. The White House did not respond to a request for comment on the GOP’s legislative effort to roll back its EV initiatives.

Read more: Speaker Mike Johnson’s First Big Bill Cuts Biden Climate Funding

John Bozzella, president and chief executive officer of the major auto lobbying group Alliance for Automotive Innovation, said the fact that EVs are being politicized now is “not entirely unexpected when you consider how much of this transition is directly related to regulations and government policy.”

Biden’s signature Inflation Reduction Act, which passed on a party-line vote, extends as much as $7,500 in consumer tax breaks for cars that meet criteria on how much they cost, how much their buyers earn, where the vehicles are assembled and where minerals used for their batteries come from.

Read more: Biden Takes a Detroit Victory Lap Among EVs With No Rebate

The credits have already helped stoke sales at Sheehy Auto Stores, which operates dealerships in Maryland, a reliably Democratic state, and Virginia, a purple state. Each of those states — and 20 others, plus the District of Columbia — offers buyers a financial incentive for electric cars that goes beyond the federal tax credit, according to the Electrification Coalition.

Sheehy’s president, Vince Sheehy, said he saw an initial rush to buy EVs when new federal tax-credit rules were finalized in the spring, but that sales of EVs have slowed since then.

“They will eventually sell, but we’re all going to have to start figuring out at what price point,” Sheehy said.

‘Heavily Politicized’

The political dynamics shaping EV purchases are not lost on the manufacturers that have staked their future on mass acceptance of these models.

“I never thought I would see the day when our products were so heavily politicized, but they are,” Ford Motor Co.’s executive chair Bill Ford said in an interview with the New York Times.

Uncertainty about the pace of EV adoption has recently contributed to Ford’s decision to delay construction on one of its Kentucky battery plants and GM’s announced delays in EV truck production at a plant near Detroit. US EV market leader Tesla Inc. says it’s biding its time on plans to build a third North American assembly plant.

Read more: Cooling EV Sales Have Tesla, GM and Ford Rethinking Investments

In a sign that political polarization is hardly the only factor contributing to EV purchasing decisions, Andrew Starling, dealer principal at Starling Automotive Group, said all of his locations are selling more EVs than last year – despite being located in South Carolina, a solidly Republican state, and Florida, one that has lately tilted toward the GOP. Each of those states has middle-of-the-pack EV adoption, making up 3.6% of new car sales in South Carolina and 6.7% in Florida.

“It’s more of a consumer attraction thing at this point, and just the availability of EVs,” Starling said, referring to the increase in models on offer.

--With assistance from Diana Li.

(Updates with comment from President Biden at UAW event from the sixth paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.