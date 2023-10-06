(Bloomberg) -- Republican contenders for US House Speaker balked at participating in a possible televised debate between the candidates as objections grew within the party.

Disgruntled rank-and-file House members, many of whom learned of the Monday debate through news reports, insisted that they want a party conference where they can privately question candidates first. Such a meeting is currently scheduled for Tuesday at the Capitol.

Steve Scalise, the second-ranking House Republican leader, and Jim Jordan, a founder of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, were both scheduled to participate in the Fox News debate.

A Jordan spokesman said he wants to meet with the conference first. Soon after, Scalise spokesperson Lauren Fine said Scalise isn’t participating in the Fox debate either.

Kevin Hern, who hasn’t yet announced he will seek the post but has been testing support, also said he wouldn’t participate.

“We need to make this decision as a conference, not on TV,” Hern said on X, the site formerly known as Twitter. “The Republican conference needs a family discussion.”

House Republicans are selecting a new party leader amid extraordinary internal tensions that led to the ouster of Speaker Kevin McCarthy this week. Legislative business has ground to a halt, sending Washington hurtling toward a potential US government shutdown in mid-November.

Former President Donald Trump threw his support behind Jordan, the bombastic House Judiciary Committee chairman who has pressed for an impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden and criticized federal prosecutions of Trump.

