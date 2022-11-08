1h ago
Republican Vance Wins Ohio Senate Race; GOP Holds
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Republican JD Vance defeated Democrat Tim Ryan in the Ohio Senate race, according to ABC and NBC, in a state that Donald Trump easily won twice.
After being initially out-raised and outspent by Ryan and national Democrats eager to build their control in the Senate, Republicans spent big to hold the seat amid two-term Senator Rob Portman’s retirement.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
5:51
From tweets to 'toots': Twitter users flock to alternatives after Musk's takeover
-
7:41
Pleased to be leaving Finning in great shape and excited to be joining Scotia: Scott Thomson
-
5:58
Millennial Money: Set financial limits for holiday visits
-
5:55
Larry Berman: The world needs options, COP27 and energy exposure in your portfolio
-
11:25
Ottawa to introduce 2% corporate share buyback tax in 2024
-
5:25
What mortgage brokers are seeing with renewals amid rate hikes