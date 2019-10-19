(Bloomberg) -- A U.S. House Republican who said he’d consider impeaching President Donald Trump -- but isn’t ready to commit -- announced Saturday he won’t seek a third term in 2020.

“I did what I came to do,” Representative Francis Rooney, 65, from Florida, a businessman and former ambassador to the Vatican, said in an interview on Fox News. His office didn’t immediately respond to request for a broader statement or comment.

Rooney sits on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, one of three panels engaged in an impeachment inquiry of the president. He told reporters on Friday he’d given Trump “the benefit of the doubt” when the president said military aid to Ukraine was held up as leverage to demand more support from European governments.

But Rooney said he was “shocked” when acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said Thursday that the funding was withheld, in part, to urge an investigation of a 2016 election conspiracy theory to discredit Democrats.

“The only thing I could assume is he meant what he had to say, that there was a quid pro quo on this stuff,” Rooney said.

Rooney is the rare Republican who is raising concerns about the president’s action.

“I didn’t take this job to keep it,” he said, later tweeting: “I am in favor of finding out all of the factual information available in this process that is already underway. I did not endorse an impeachment inquiry.”

In the Fox interview, Rooney said he had come to Congress to get the money for Everglades projects that have been languishing, and address offshore drilling concerns, and that he has done that.

Another Republican who suggested Thursday’s comments by Mulvaney had, finally, been too much was former Ohio Governor John Kasich, who ran for the 2016 party nomination against Trump.

“This is not a decision I’ve made lightly, but it’s clear now that a line was crossed,” Kasich said on Twitter. “This is an abuse of power. Action must be taken.”

