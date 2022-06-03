(Bloomberg) -- The Republican National Committee is appealing a Pennsylvania judge’s ruling that certain mail-in and absentee ballots must be counted in the too-close-to-call GOP US Senate race between celebrity physician Mehmet Oz and former Bridgewater Associates Executive David McCormick.

Commonwealth Court President Judge Renée Cohn Jubelirer ruled in McCormick’s favor on Thursday in a dispute over ballots without a handwritten date on the return envelope. She directed Pennsylvania counties to report one vote tally to the secretary of state that includes those ballots and another that does not, until a final decision is made about whether the ballots must be included in the final result.

The RNC, Oz and the Republican Party of Pennsylvania had argued the ballots should be rejected under established commonwealth law and that counting rules should not be changed in the middle of an election.

“The RNC and PAGOP have been fighting on these issues since 2020, and we will continue to do so to ensure Pennsylvania’s duly enacted election laws are upheld,” RNC Chief Counsel Matt Raymer said in a statement.

An automatic recount is underway that counties must complete by Tuesday, and it’s unclear how much counting the ballots in question would help McCormick. He trailed Oz by fewer than 1,000 votes, according to the Associated Press, but commonwealth officials have said there were 860 undated Republican ballots from 65 of the commonwealth’s 67 counties.

McCormick announced that he’s holding an “election recount party” on Friday to meet with supporters and discuss the next steps for the campaign.

