(Bloomberg) -- Nine Republican lawmakers asked the Biden administration to establish a facility to expedite travel to the U.S. from Taiwan’s main international airport, a show of support for the island amid fears it could be targeted by an increasingly aggressive China.

The lawmakers, including Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, Florida’s Senator Marco Rubio, and Representative Jim Banks of Indiana, said in a letter dated March 25 that a pre-clearance facility at Taoyuan International Airport “would improve the ease of travel between the United States and Taiwan and reinforce the importance of our relationship with Taiwan.”

The airport “already hosts numerous non-stop flights to the United States, and is a major transit point in Asia,” the lawmakers wrote to acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Troy Miller.

“Taiwan is America’s ninth-largest trading partner and its government strongly supports Taoyuan airport’s bid for the pre-clearance facility program,” they added.

Pre-clearance facilities put U.S. customs agents in a traveler’s starting country to make entry into the U.S. go more smoothly. Former acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf said in a speech in December that Taiwan had made the request, but the Biden administration hasn’t said if it will proceed with the plan.

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have focused on Taiwan as a potential flashpoint as tension heats up with China, which claims full sovereignty over the island.

In a Senate hearing this week, Admiral John Aquilino, the Biden administration’s nominee to lead the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, said the “most dangerous concern” is the use of military force against Taiwan.

Spokespeople at CBP and State Department didn’t immediately return requests for comment.

