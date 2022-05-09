(Bloomberg) -- Early voting in Georgia’s May 24 primary continued to break records in its first week, with Republicans responsible for the majority of the surge.

Georgia Votes, which tracks turnout, said 180,620 ballots were cast last week, up 236% from 53,701 during the same period of 2018, when the last primary with major state offices was on the ballot.

Republicans made up 57% of last week’s early voters, compared to 42% for Democrats, according to the group.

With two weeks until the primary, former President Donald Trump has now endorsed in 10 of Georgia’s Republican primary races, including challengers to three top GOP incumbents; Governor Brian Kemp, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Attorney General Chris Carr.

Trump has called all three RINOs, or Republicans in Name Only, on the grounds that they failed to overturn his 2020 Georgia election loss or back up his unproven claims of massive fraud. He is also pushing former University of Georgia football star Herschel Walker in the U.S. Senate race.

The top candidates on the Democratic side -- gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock -- are both unchallenged, although Democrats have crowded fields vying for other offices, including Secretary of State.

