(Bloomberg) -- Republicans took back a U.S. Senate seat in Alabama, the Associated Press projected, with former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville defeating Democratic incumbent Doug Jones.

The state, where President Donald Trump carried over 60 percent of the vote in 2016, was considered the GOP’s best pickup opportunity. Jones narrowly won a special election in 2017 to fill the seat vacated when Jeff Sessions resigned to become attorney general.

