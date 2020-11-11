(Bloomberg) -- Republican Senator Dan Sullivan of Alaska won a second term, NBC and ABC projected, defeating Al Gross, an independent backed by Democrats.

Sullivan prevailed in one of the state’s most expensive Senate races after Gross outraised him as the election approached. The incumbent cast Gross, an orthopedic surgeon and former commercial fisherman, as too liberal for Alaska. Gross had accused Sullivan of corruption. The Anchorage Daily News called it Alaska’s ugliest Senate contest.

The balance of power in the Senate hinges on Georgia, where voters will pick the state’s two senators in separate runoffs on Jan. 5. Democrats need a net gain of three seats to win control of the chamber.

