1h ago
Republicans Hold Iowa Senate Seat With Ernst Victory
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Iowa Republican Senator Joni Ernst was re-elected for a second term, the Associated Press projected, beating Democrat Theresa Greenfield.
Ernst, an ally of President Donald Trump, had been in a tight race with Greenfield amid Trump’s trade war with China and the coronavirus pandemic.
Democrats need a net gain of three seats to control the chamber if Joe Biden wins the presidency, or four if Trump is re-elected.
