(Bloomberg) -- Iowa Republican Senator Joni Ernst was re-elected for a second term, the Associated Press projected, beating Democrat Theresa Greenfield.

Ernst, an ally of President Donald Trump, had been in a tight race with Greenfield amid Trump’s trade war with China and the coronavirus pandemic.

Democrats need a net gain of three seats to control the chamber if Joe Biden wins the presidency, or four if Trump is re-elected.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.