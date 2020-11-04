(Bloomberg) -- Republican Senator Steve Daines of Montana won a second term, the Associated Press projected, beating two-term Democratic Governor Steve Bullock.

The contest between Daines, an ex-software executive and ally of President Donald Trump, was one of the most expensive and competitive races for the Senate this year.

Democrats need a net gain of three seats to take control of the Senate if Joe Biden wins the presidency, or four if Trump is re-elected.

