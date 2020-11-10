(Bloomberg) -- North Carolina Republican Senator Thom Tillis will be re-elected for a second term after Democrat Cal Cunningham conceded.

The tight race was punctuated in recent weeks with the revelation of a sexting scandal involving Cunningham, a former state senator, and a positive Covid-19 diagnosis for Tillis. Cunningham said on Twitter Tuesday he called Tillis to congratulate the Republican.

The balance of power in the Senate hinges on Georgia, where voters will pick the state’s two senators in separate runoffs on Jan. 5. Democrats need a net gain of three seats to win control of the chamber.

