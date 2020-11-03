1h ago
Republicans Hold Senate Seat in Kansas as Marshall Beats Bollier
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Republicans will keep a Senate seat in Kansas, the Associated Press projected, with Representative Roger Marshall defeating state Senator Barbara Bollier.
Marshall will succeed retiring Senator Pat Roberts, extending the GOP’s eight-decade monopoly on the state’s two Senate seats. Democrats need a net gain of three seats to take control of the Senate if Joe Biden wins the presidency, or four if President Donald Trump is re-elected.
