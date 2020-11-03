(Bloomberg) -- Republican Senator John Cornyn won re-election to a fourth term, NBC and ABC projected, defeating Democrat and Air Force combat veteran M.J. Hegar.

Cornyn, who has served as the No. 2 Senate Republican, sought to distance himself from President Donald Trump as the contest became tight. The race drew national attention after a close election for the state’s other Senate seat in 2018, when Democrat Beto O’Rourke came within three points of toppling Republican Senator Ted Cruz. Hegar also lost a race that year, for a House seat.

Democrats need a net gain of three seats to take control of the Senate if Joe Biden wins the presidency, or four if Trump is re-elected.

