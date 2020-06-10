(Bloomberg) -- The Republican National Committee is likely to move at least part of its August convention to Jacksonville, Florida, after failing to reach an agreement with its initial host over the scope of coronavirus safety precautions, two people familiar with the talks said.

Details of the arrangement were still being worked out and party aides are trying to determine if the city has enough hotel rooms to host the event, which draws tens of thousands of people including delegates, media, officials and hangers-on.

The convention’s lower-profile meetings would still occur in the original host city of Charlotte, North Carolina, but the marquee event -- Donald Trump’s nomination acceptance speech -- would be moved to a place where officials said they were willing to host a large indoor gathering despite the virus.

The Washington Post first reported Jacksonville was the likely site.

White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said Wednesday “no decision had been made” on the convention and directed requests to the party.

The decision to move part of the convention came after North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said his state could not agree to demands for a “‘full convention’ which includes 19,000 delegates,” as well as “full hotels and bars at capacity” due to social distancing requirements.

Trump tweeted that the GOP was “forced to seek” a new city for the party’s convention. A week earlier Trump had threatened to move the convention to a different city if Cooper would not allow all expected participants to come. Locations that were being considered included Nashville, Las Vegas, Orlando, or a city in Georgia and Arizona.

Dean Black, chairman of the Duval County Republicans in Jacksonville, said the city had worked hard to get the group to move there.

“The mayor’s office has obviously been very involved in all of this and that’s really one of our greatest strengths: we have a unified Republican government here,” Black said. “They are accustomed to planning large events on the fly.”

