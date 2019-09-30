(Bloomberg) -- Republicans on Sunday rolled out a new defense of Donald Trump against an impeachment inquiry: Democrats want to tank the economy and impeach the president because they can’t beat him in 2020.

Representative Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the House Republican whip, suggested that House Democrats are misusing impeachment as a pretext for denying Trump a second term that they wouldn’t be able to prevent at the ballot box.

“The framers did not put the power of impeachment in the Constitution so that you could stop somebody from getting elected who was duly elected in 2016,” Scalise said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said economic indicators through August were headed in the right direction until House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement of the impeachment inquiry into Trump.

“The market has not reacted well to this impeachment business,” Ross said on Fox News. “Democrats are desperate to try to derail the economy because they know if they don’t, they’re toast next November.”

COMING UP

Democratic candidates will attend a presidential forum hosted by the 2 million member Service Employees International Union in Los Angeles Oct. 4 and 5. So far, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, Julian Castro, Cory Booker, Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris are set to attend.

The United Food and Commercial Workers union will host forums in Iowa with Democratic presidential candidates on Oct. 13. Biden, Booker, Harris, Sanders, Michael Bennet and Pete Buttigieg have confirmed they will attend.

